Lorenzo Sonego - Juan Pablo Varillas

L. Sonego vs J. Varillas | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking60
  • ATP points810
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Juan Pablo-Varillas-headshot
Juan PabloVarillas
Peru
Peru
  • ATP ranking115
  • ATP points469
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Sonego

J. Varillas

Related matches

J. Munar
J. Munar
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
19/07
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
19/07
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
C. Garín (6)
C. Garín (6)
19/07
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Sonego vs Juan Pablo Varillas

ATP Gstaad - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Gstaad Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Juan Pablo Varillas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gstaad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.