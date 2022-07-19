Richard Gasquet - Roberto Carballés

R. Gasquet vs R. Carballés | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
19/07
Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points776
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking88
  • ATP points623
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

R. Carballés

Related matches

J. Munar
J. Munar
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
19/07
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
19/07
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
C. Garín (6)
C. Garín (6)
19/07
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
19/07
