Richard Gasquet - Roberto Carballés
R. Gasquet vs R. Carballés | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Carballés
19/07
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking64
- ATP points776
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
RobertoCarballés
Spain
- ATP ranking88
- ATP points623
- Age29
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
R. Gasquet
R. Carballés
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890