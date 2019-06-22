Federer sets up Goffin final at Halle

The 37-year-old Swiss defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbet 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final in Germany.

Federer is preparing for the Wimbeldon tournament as he attempts to win the English Grand Slam tournament for the eighth time. He last won Wimbledon in 2017.

He has surived a rocky path to the final after dropping a set against earlier tournament opponents Roberto Bautista Agut and Jo-Wilfied Tsonga.

Belgian David Goffin defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to reach his first ATP final since 2017.