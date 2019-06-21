Belgium's Goffin saved seven of 10 break points to overcome the tournament's second seed and home favourite in two hours and 16 minutes to set up a semi-final clash with Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who beat third seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 7-6(4).

Although Zverev fired 14 aces in the match, his erratic serve was on display at the Gerry Weber Stadion as the 22-year-old made nine double faults to lose to Goffin for the first time in three meetings between the pair.

Goffin had a chance to seal the match in the third set at 5-4 but Zverev saved two match points to take it to a tiebreak, where the Belgian triumphed after winning all his service points.

Defending champion Borna Coric was forced to retire from his quarter-final match, after dropping the first set 7-5 against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, due to a suspected back injury.

Top seed Roger Federer is set to play Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth quarter-final later on Friday.