Daniil Medvedev has secured his place in a second final in two weeks after beating Oscar Otte 7-6(3) 6-3 in the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

There were suspicions of a shock brewing when Otte brought the world No. 1 to a tie-break in the first set, but Medvedev found a way to prevail in one hour and 36 minutes in very hot conditions.

Talking to Amazon Prime at the conclusion of the match, Medvedev explained what had gone wrong in the first set: “I was not playing good enough at the beginning of the match.

“I was missing way too many shots. I managed to change it at the end of the first set, especially in the tie-break. That’s when I started to miss less, to be more aggressive. In the second set, I just continued throughout and it was enough to break him one time and get the second set.”

Asked about his chances in the final, Medvedev said: “I didn’t play well in Halle last year, so I’m happy this year I have been able to raise my level.

“I always said I love playing on grass so I’m happy to show myself that I’m capable of being in the final in one of the greatest tournaments, especially on grass.

“Tennis is a brutal sport. If you don’t win the title, you’re going to get a small trophy and you always know that there is a guy who has beat you in the final. Or if you lose in the first round then there are many more guys who are better than you.

“There is one winner in the week and it’s always great to be in the final to try to beat this guy.”

It looked ominous for the Russian when he was broken for the first time in the tournament as Otte took a 3-5 lead, but Medvedev weathered the storm, saving the break point and held his nerve to take the set.

Medvedev held his nerve in the set second, making the only break, to set up a final with either Nick Kyrgios or Hubert Kurkacz on Sunday.

It’s a second tour-level final for Medvedev in as many weeks on the grass, after he lost to Botic van de Zandschlup in the Libema Open last week.

However, he will not be playing in Wimbledon later this month after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from taking part in the competition.

