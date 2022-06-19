Hubert Hurkacz beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 to win the Terra Wortmann Open final.

The 25-year-old denied the world No. 1 to cruise to his first title of the year, and his first on grass.

Playing as the tournament’s fifth seed, the Pole broke Medvedev three times as he raced to a quickfire 6-1 6-4 win.

“I’m super excited, I’ve been waiting a little bit for my first [title] this year," Hurkacz said in his on-court interview.

"I’m happy to win my first ATP 500 title and of course, on the grass it is very special.

“I was serving pretty good today and got a little bit of momentum from the first game.

“I saved a couple of deuces on my service game and then I managed to break Daniil’s serve so I definitely got a little bit of momentum.

I'm very happy with the win in front of such a great crowd here.

Hurkacz’s fifth tour-level trophy in Halle means he will climb two spots from 12th in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, and into the top 10.

