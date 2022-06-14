A. Karatsev vs K. Khachanov | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Tennispoint Court
Not started
A. Karatsev
K. Khachanov (8)
14/06
Aslan Karatsev - Karen Khachanov
Players Overview
AslanKaratsev
Russia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1093
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1710
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Karatsev
K. Khachanov
