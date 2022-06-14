A. Karatsev vs K. Khachanov | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Tennispoint Court
Not started
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
K. Khachanov (8)
K. Khachanov (8)
14/06
Aslan Karatsev - Karen Khachanov

Players Overview

Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1093
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1710
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

A. Karatsev

K. Khachanov

