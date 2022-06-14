D. Medvedev vs D. Goffin | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Gerry Weber Stadion
Not started
D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
Daniil Medvedev - David Goffin

Players Overview

Daniil-Medvedev-headshot
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points7950
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1080
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Head to head / Last 5 matches
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Medvedev

D. Goffin

