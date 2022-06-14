D. Medvedev vs D. Goffin | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Gerry Weber Stadion
Not started
D. Medvedev (1)
D. Goffin
from 23:00
Players Overview
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
- ATP ranking1
- ATP points7950
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking39
- ATP points1080
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
