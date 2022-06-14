M. Giron vs F. Auger-Aliassime | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Owl Arena
Not started
M. Giron
F. Auger-Aliassime (4)
14/06
Marcos Giron - Félix Auger-Aliassime
Players Overview
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking60
- ATP points931
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3895
- Age21
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Giron
F. Auger-Aliassime
