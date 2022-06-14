M. Giron vs F. Auger-Aliassime | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Owl Arena
Not started
M. Giron
M. Giron
F. Auger-Aliassime (4)
F. Auger-Aliassime (4)
14/06
Marcos Giron - Félix Auger-Aliassime

Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking60
  • ATP points931
  • Age28
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points3895
  • Age21
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

M. Giron

F. Auger-Aliassime

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs Félix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Halle - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP Halle Tennis match between Marcos Giron and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Halle results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

