M. Fucsovics vs R. Bautista | Halle
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Tennispoint Court
Not started
M. Fucsovics
M. Fucsovics
R. Bautista (7)
R. Bautista (7)
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Márton Fucsovics - Roberto Bautista

Players Overview

Márton-Fucsovics-headshot
MártonFucsovics
Hungary
Hungary
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points932
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1858
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Márton-Fucsovics-headshot
MártonFucsovics
Hungary
Hungary
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Fucsovics

R. Bautista

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

M. McDonald
M. McDonald
77
1
M. Huesler (Q)
M. Huesler (Q)
64
2
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
J. Struff (WC)
J. Struff (WC)
from 16:30
T. Griekspoor (Q)
T. Griekspoor (Q)
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
14/06
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
K. Khachanov (8)
K. Khachanov (8)
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Márton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista

ATP Halle - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP Halle Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Halle results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.