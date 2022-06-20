Daniil Medvedev's coach, Gilles Cervara, stormed out of the stadium after he was the subject of a ferocious outburst during the final of ATP Halle.

In a quite astonishing run to the trophy, Hurkacz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals, Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals and then Medvedev in the final.

For Medvedev, it all got too much for him at the start of the second set after having been comprehensively dominated in the first with only one game on the board.

The 26-year-old let rip at his coach, who was sitting courtside with his wife, Daria, when his frustration got the better of him in a sudden but vicious flash of temper.

Cervara, who has been known to leave the stadium on occasions over similar situations, promptly grabbed his bag and walked briskly out of the arena, swinging a door behind him.

It was a dramatic moment in the final, but not one that ultimately altered the course of the match as Hurkacz went on to clinch a very fine victory and lift the enormous Halle trophy.

After congratulating his opponent, Medvedev apologised in his post-match stint at the microphone, and he took the moment to acknowledge to his team that he is not always the easiest to support.

"Daria, thanks a lot for this week," Medvedev said during his on-court runner-up speech.

"[It is] not easy to be with me on the court sometimes, but hopefully next time will be easier and much better.

"Also, thank you guys [the crowd] very much. Sorry for not making this match longer and more interesting!"

Medvedev will not be at Wimbledon after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, so he will now turn his attention to the hard courts and defending his US Open title.

