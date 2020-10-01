Stefanos Tsitsipas blasted into the third round at the French Open with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Pablo Cuevas.

The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Philippe Chatrier.

Roland-Garros Highlights | Roberto Bautista Agut - Attila Balazs 41 MINUTES AGO

Tsitsipas broke the 34-year-old Cuevas's serve six times while facing a single break point during his own service games and closed out victory in 88 minutes.

He converted his match point when Cuevas sent a service return long and will next meet Aljaz Bedene, who defeated Nikola Milojevic 7-5 2-6 6-1 7-6(4).

With additional reporting from Reuters

Highlights | Pablo Cuevas - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roland-Garros Shapovalov demands Hawk-Eye on clay after bad call, then slams 'trash scheduling' 43 MINUTES AGO