Stefanos Tsitsipas made an impressive start at the Hamburg Open as he beat Dan Evans in 59 minutes.

The second seed broke serve four times in a 6-3, 6-1 victory to set up a meeting with Pablo Cuevas.

“It’s very satisfying to be playing that level of tennis, as I’ve missed playing on clay,” said Tsitsipas.

“It helps for my confidence. I’ve watched this tournament on TV since I was very young and I’m delighted to have gotten off to a strong start.”

Benoit Paire retired from his match against Casper Ruud and revealed afterwards he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Lucky loser Alexander Bublik beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last eight while fifth seed Andrey Rublev won 33 of 40 points on serve to beat Tommy Paul 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

