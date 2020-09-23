Stefanos Tsitsipas made an impressive start at the Hamburg Open as he beat Dan Evans in 59 minutes.
The second seed broke serve four times in a 6-3, 6-1 victory to set up a meeting with Pablo Cuevas.
“It’s very satisfying to be playing that level of tennis, as I’ve missed playing on clay,” said Tsitsipas.
9 big questions ahead of 2020 French Open
“It helps for my confidence. I’ve watched this tournament on TV since I was very young and I’m delighted to have gotten off to a strong start.”
Benoit Paire retired from his match against Casper Ruud and revealed afterwards he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Lucky loser Alexander Bublik beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last eight while fifth seed Andrey Rublev won 33 of 40 points on serve to beat Tommy Paul 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.