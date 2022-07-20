Alejandro Davidovich - Jozef Kovalík

A. Davidovich vs J. Kovalík | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Court M 1
Not started
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
20/07
Players Overview

Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1130
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Jozef-Kovalík-headshot
JozefKovalík
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking186
  • ATP points283
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Davidovich

J. Kovalík

LIVE MATCH: Alejandro Davidovich vs Jozef Kovalík

ATP Hamburg - 20 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Alejandro Davidovich and Jozef Kovalík live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.