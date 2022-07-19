Aljaž Bedene - Fabio Fognini

A. Bedene vs F. Fognini | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
19/07
Players Overview

Aljaž-Bedene-headshot
AljažBedene
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • ATP ranking285
  • ATP points170
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight72kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points789
  • Age35
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aljaž-Bedene-headshot
AljažBedene
Slovenia
Slovenia
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

5 matches

4

Wins

Recent matches

A. Bedene

F. Fognini

LIVE MATCH: Aljaž Bedene vs Fabio Fognini

ATP Hamburg - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

