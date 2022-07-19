Aljaž Bedene - Fabio Fognini
A. Bedene vs F. Fognini | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
19/07
Players Overview
AljažBedene
Slovenia
- ATP ranking285
- ATP points170
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight72kg
FabioFognini
Italy
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points789
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
5 matches
4
Wins
Recent matches
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
