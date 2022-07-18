Botic van de Zandschulp - Alejandro Davidovich

B. van de Zandschulp vs A. Davidovich | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
18/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1483
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking36
  • ATP points1110
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

A. Davidovich

Related matches

M. Topo
M. Topo
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
18/07
J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
M. Rehberg
M. Rehberg
18/07
L. Musetti
L. Musetti
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
18/07
J. Struff
J. Struff
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
18/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Alejandro Davidovich

ATP Hamburg - 18 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Alejandro Davidovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.