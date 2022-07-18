Botic van de Zandschulp - Alejandro Davidovich
B. van de Zandschulp vs A. Davidovich | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
A. Davidovich
18/07
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1483
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
- ATP ranking36
- ATP points1110
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
A. Davidovich
