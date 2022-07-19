Carlos Alcaraz - Nicola Kuhn
C. Alcaraz vs N. Kuhn | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
C. Alcaraz (1)
N. Kuhn
19/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4845
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
NicolaKuhn
Germany
- ATP ranking259
- ATP points190
- Age22
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Alcaraz
N. Kuhn
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890