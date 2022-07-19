Carlos Alcaraz - Nicola Kuhn

C. Alcaraz vs N. Kuhn | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
C. Alcaraz (1)
C. Alcaraz (1)
N. Kuhn
N. Kuhn
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4845
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg
Nicola-Kuhn-headshot
NicolaKuhn
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking259
  • ATP points190
  • Age22
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Alcaraz

N. Kuhn

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
3
4
M. Rehberg
M. Rehberg
6
4
J. Struff
J. Struff
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:30
S. Báez
S. Báez
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
19/07
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn

ATP Hamburg - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nicola Kuhn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.