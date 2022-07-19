Federico Coria - Daniel Galán
F. Coria vs D. Galán | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
F. Coria
D. Galán
19/07
Players Overview
FedericoCoria
Argentina
- ATP ranking78
- ATP points660
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight73kg
DanielGalán
Colombia
- ATP ranking113
- ATP points480
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
F. Coria
D. Galán
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890