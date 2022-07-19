Federico Coria - Daniel Galán

F. Coria vs D. Galán | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
F. Coria
F. Coria
D. Galán
D. Galán
19/07
Players Overview

Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points660
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg
Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP ranking113
  • ATP points480
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

F. Coria

D. Galán

