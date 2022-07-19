Francisco Cerúndolo - Daniel Altmaier

F. Cerúndolo vs D. Altmaier | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
19/07
Players Overview

Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1302
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Daniel-Altmaier-headshot
DanielAltmaier
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points823
  • Age23
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Cerúndolo

D. Altmaier

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
3
4
M. Rehberg
M. Rehberg
6
4
J. Struff
J. Struff
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:30
S. Báez
S. Báez
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
19/07
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
19/07
Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

