Jan-Lennard Struff - Karen Khachanov

J. Struff vs K. Khachanov | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
J. Struff
J. Struff
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
18/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jan-Lennard-Struff-headshot
Jan-LennardStruff
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking126
  • ATP points443
  • Age32
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1440
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jan-Lennard-Struff-headshot
Jan-LennardStruff
Germany
Germany
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Struff

K. Khachanov

Related matches

M. Topo
M. Topo
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
18/07
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
18/07
J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
M. Rehberg
M. Rehberg
18/07
L. Musetti
L. Musetti
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
18/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Karen Khachanov

ATP Hamburg - 18 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.