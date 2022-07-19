Laslo Djere - Borna Coric

L. Djere vs B. Coric | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 3
Not started
L. Djere
L. Djere
B. Coric
B. Coric
19/07
Players Overview

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points741
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking183
  • ATP points283
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

L. Djere

B. Coric

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

