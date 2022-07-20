Carlos Alcaraz - Filip Krajinovic
C. Alcaraz vs F. Krajinovic | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
C. Alcaraz (1)
F. Krajinovic
from 23:00
Players Overview
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4845
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1010
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Alcaraz
F. Krajinovic
