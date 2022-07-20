Fabio Fognini - Karen Khachanov
F. Fognini vs K. Khachanov | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
F. Fognini
K. Khachanov (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview
FabioFognini
Italy
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points789
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1440
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
F. Fognini
K. Khachanov
