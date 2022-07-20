Fabio Fognini - Karen Khachanov

F. Fognini vs K. Khachanov | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points789
  • Age35
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1440
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

F. Fognini

K. Khachanov

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Fabio Fognini vs Karen Khachanov

ATP Hamburg - 20 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

