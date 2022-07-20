Pablo Carreño - Alex Molcan

P. Carreño vs A. Molcan | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
P. Carreño (4)
P. Carreño (4)
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
20/07
Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1510
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points956
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Recent matches

P. Carreño

A. Molcan

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

