Sebastián Báez - Filip Krajinovic

S. Báez vs F. Krajinovic | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
S. Báez
S. Báez
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1263
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1010
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Báez

F. Krajinovic

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

J. Kovalík
J. Kovalík
3
4
M. Rehberg
M. Rehberg
6
4
J. Struff
J. Struff
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:30
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
19/07
P. Carreño (4)
P. Carreño (4)
L. Nardi
L. Nardi
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Sebastián Báez vs Filip Krajinovic

ATP Hamburg - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Sebastián Báez and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.