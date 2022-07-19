Tallon Griekspoor - Holger Rune

T. Griekspoor vs H. Rune | Hamburg
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
H. Rune (8)
H. Rune (8)
19/07
Players Overview

Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points969
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1412
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Tallon Griekspoor vs Holger Rune

ATP Hamburg - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Hamburg Tennis match between Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

