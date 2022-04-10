Tennis

‘Do you feel bad?’ – Nick Kyrgios takes pop at umpire after fury at line call in ATP Houston semi-final defeat

Reilly Opelka beat Nick Kyrgios to reach the final of ATP Houston. In the second set, Kyrgios became angry with what he felt was a poor call by the umpire. The combustible Australian was then later subjected to a point penalty for swearing when break point down at 5-5 before Opelka went on to serve out the match to love in the next game. Video courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

00:01:29, 37 minutes ago