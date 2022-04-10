Nick Kyrgios has suggested the time has come for umpires to be placed under greater scrutiny following his controversial defeat to Reilly Opelka at the ATP 250 event in Houston on Saturday.

The contest was tight, with Opelka relying on his huge serve to keep Kyrgios at bay.

It was on a knife-edge at 5-5 in the second set, with Kyrgios losing a point he felt was a missed call by the umpire. Then, at 30-40 down in the same game, he was docked a penalty point - and therefore the game - for an audible obscenity.

The 'missed call' caused controversy. The mark on the clay looked beyond the baseline, but the commentators said Kyrgios had the option to stop playing immediately - which would have allowed the umpire to come down from his chair and check it.

He did not, and later remonstrated with the official, saying: "The ball was out, bro. What are you doing?"

To which the umpire responded: "If I am not 100%, I cannot call it out."

Kyrgios fired back: "What are you guys actually doing out here? There is no Hawk-Eye so I can't challenge it."

After the discussion between umpire and player, the commentator said: "Kyrgios could stop play if he is that certain about it. Take responsibility. Stop the play, look at the mark then you win the point."

Opelka went on to serve out the match and set up a final with fellow American John Isner, while Kyrgios was still smarting in the hours after the game.

The Australian took to Twitter to say the standard of umpiring needs improving and that the officials should be held to account for their mistakes.

"Haha again… falls all on me,” Kyrgios wrote in response to a post about the issues in the key game against Opelka.

“Umpires seem to make these mistakes a little too often,” he added. “A lot of players seemed dissatisfied with the performance of them this week in Houston.

“More punishment? Potentially new umpires? Semi final, ‘I missed it Nick’ on clay, 5-5 in the second set” - which was followed by a laughing emoji.

