Nick Kyrgios lost 6-3 7-5 to Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals of the ATP Houston tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Australian received a walkover in the quarters to come up against the American but was on the back foot as soon as he was broken in the first set to go 3-1 down.

Ad

Opelka pressed his advantage to round out the first set and the temperamental Australian again cut a frustrated figure on the court after an already controversial start to his campaign.

ATP Houston Kyrgios gets walkover, Opelka cruises past Brouwer to set up Houston semi-final clash 12 HOURS AGO

Earlier in the week the ATP warned that they would start to punish players more harshly after a string of on-court outbursts, including Kyrgios at the Miami Open.

Four offences cost him a fine of $35,000, and yet again Kyrgios has invited more scrutiny.

In the second set he was visibly angry at what he perceived to be a poor call from the umpire, but still rallied to 5-5 and had the match to play for.

However he suffered a point penalty for swearing when down a break point, and the result then quickly went away from him.

John Isner faces Cristian Garin later on Saturday in the other semi-final, with the final to be played on Sunday.

ATP Houston Highlights: Isner beats Tiafoe to set up semi-finals with Garin at ATP Houston 12 HOURS AGO