'My game's not been great' - Murray

Murray says his victory over Carlos Alcaraz, in a match billed as the 'battle of the generations', may well be his best since he returned from his career-threatening hip resurfacing surgery.

The former world number one has struggled with a number of serious injuries in recent years. He has undergone multiple hip procedures, including a resurfacing surgery in 2019. The three-time Grand Slam winner has not been beyond the third round of a major since 2017, and lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set epic in the first round of the 2021 US Open.

He was granted a wildcard at Indian Wells, and followed up a first-round win over Adrian Mannarino with an impressive victory against Alcaraz on Sunday and said it might be his best performance since his return.

“It would be up there for sure,” he said during his on-court interview.

“Maybe Stan [Wawrinka] in the final in Antwerp or [Alexander] Zverev last year in Cincinnati. It’s up there as it was a brutal match in tough conditions. The way I fought after losing the first set was great. I feel I should have won that first set, I created lots of chances but didn’t take it. It would have been easy to let that slip away, but I kept fighting and finished it well."

The 34-year-old Murray produced a typical battling performance to fight back from a set down to oust the 18-year-old 5-7 6-3 6-2 in three hours and three minutes, and added that, while his game is still not where he wants it to be, he had a game plan, stuck to it and retained his focus.

“I wanted to try and match his energy throughout the match. He’s obviously a young guy and I wanted to match that and in a way try to mirror him as best as I could. When it was getting tight both of us were showing frustration and in these conditions it’s tough to stay focused and not get frustrated. But I did a better job than I have done in a lot of my matches lately by just focusing on the next point and not thinking about what just happened,” added Murray.

My game’s not been great. I’ve not been happy with how I’ve been playing.

"I said to myself this week, because regardless of how I’m playing, ‘you’ve never liked conditions here so just accept it and the best you can do is fight for every point and give your best effort on every point and see what happens.’ I played some good stuff today but not always. The first match was the same but I had a really good attitude. I’ve won two matches off the back of that."

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of all the key action from the Indian Wells Masters 2021 as Britain's Andy Murray takes on Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in their huge third-round clash.

Murray produced a heroic performance to down rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the second round and has nothing to lose against the German, who is the overwhelming favourite.

Emma Raducanu issues plea for experienced mentors following defeat

Emma Raducanu has issued a candid plea for experienced mentors to contact her following her tame defeat at the Indian Wells Open on Friday.

The 18-year-old split with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to US Open success, four weeks ago, leaving her with no more than a skeleton crew to travel to the Californian desert with co-agent Chris Helliar, hitting partner Raymond Sarmiento (who lives locally in Los Angeles) and Jeremy Bates.

Had Raducanu reached her putative meeting with 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the next round, she would have had no coach with her at all on courtside; Bates, a former British No 1, was always going to leave the tournament this weekend because of prior commitments with the British No 5 Katie Boulter.

