Andy Murray has revealed that his wedding ring "has been stolen" at Indian Wells after leaving it tied to his shoes, which he kept outside under a car overnight.

The Brit will be competing at the prestigious tournament, often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', for the first time since 2017 - but he has endured a shocking start to the event after his wedding ring went missing.

Murray took to his Instagram account to explain how he had left his shoes overnight under a car his team are using while in the California desert to try and dry them out after a practice session, only to find them gone, along with his ring.

The 34-year-old ties his wedding ring to his laces while training and, after initially thinking it was "not the end of the world" to replace his shoes, it suddenly dawned on him what had happened.

"Got a quick story here for you that I need a little bit of help with," Andy Murray said in an appeal on his Instagram story from Indian Wells.

"My physio said to me 'where's your wedding ring?' I was like 'oh no'.

My wedding ring has been stolen as well so needless to say I'm in the bad books at home, so I need to find it.

"Yes I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help... What should the reward be for getting it back?"

Murray, who is currently outside the world top 100, also admitted to the media that he does not feel bad about accepting wildcards. Eurosport's Mats Wilander has previously questioned if the Brit has "a right to be out there taking wildcards from the young players?"

"I'm grateful that they have given me the opportunity to play here," Murray said. "But do I feel bad about it? No, I don't feel bad about it.

"I'd rather get in by right, obviously. But then I could also argue that the three years I was out injured, I would have rightfully been entered in all of these tournaments.

"I think after what I have gone through the last three or four years, and what I had achieved in the game beforehand, I don't feel like I need to justify the reasons for why I should get wildcards."

Earlier, Murray gave another pre-tournament interview in which he spoke of his excitement at appearing at Indian Wells, but also expressed his disappointment that the other three members of the original 'Big Four' are missing this year.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously with everyone getting older, there's going to be times where those guys are missing, missing events," Murray said. "I've obviously had my fair share of misses the last few years, like we were saying, [it's been] four years since I've last been here.

"It's unfortunate with Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) being injured, and I think Novak (Djokovic), probably rightfully, is taking a break after the run that he's had this year and just missing out at the US Open.

"But I'm happy myself to be here. It's a shame for the tournament that they're not here. Certainly a couple of years ago, I wouldn't have expected to be the only one playing.

"Obviously here in the desert, the very sort of light air, thin air, the ball travels very quickly through there and also the balls were very light as well," Murray explained.

"That's a bit different this year, which is good. The balls are pretty, pretty heavy and are travelling through the air a little bit slower, so they're easier to control. I wish it had been like that in previous years, but conditions this year are a little bit more to how I like them.

"But yeah, traditionally when I've been playing here, this has been the tournament that I struggle with because of the conditions."

