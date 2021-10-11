Dan Evans lost 10 games in a row as he was beaten by Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

From 5-2 down in the first set, British No 1 Evans recovered by winning seven successive games, only to then lose the match 5-7 6-4 6-0.

It is the second time Schwartzman has got the better of Evans this summer after also beating him in three sets at the Western & Southern Open.

British No 2 Cameron Norrie plays in the early hours of Tuesday morning BST against Roberto Bautista Agut while Andy Murray faces Alexander Zverev later on Tuesday.

Evans was under pressure early against 11th seed Schwartzman as he quickly fell 4-1 behind.

However, he rallied strongly as he got back on level terms before breaking again in a lengthy 11th game and then serving out the set to love.

Evans broke again to start the second set and then saved two break points on his own serve to move 2-0 ahead.

But Schwartzman broke back for 4-4 and took the next two games to seal the set.

Evans appeared to be growing frustrated with the situation and the final set quickly slipped away as he was broken three times.

San Diego Open champion Casper Ruud will be Schwartzman's next opponent after he secured a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 victory over Lloyd Harris.

