Andy Murray conjured up a surprise in his round two clash with Spanish starlet Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells as a cunning underarm serve casually won him a game.

The 34-year-old three-time major winner has every shot in the book but has never really been known for such a tactic. In an epic career that has seen the former world number one achieve some of the sport’s greatest honours, he’s not been seen to deploy such means.

The Scot is, of course, good friends with Australian, Nick Kyrgios who will no doubt have enjoyed seeing the sneaky serve he has made famous being utilised by one of the game’s greats.

Tennis ‘I don’t have her number but…!’ – Murray responds after Swiatek calls him dream hitting partner YESTERDAY AT 17:08

Murray was trailing 7-5 and serving at 1-1 in the second set when he completely bamboozled Alcaraz with the ace before nonchalantly strolling to his chair. It came on game point and was quite astonishing given that he had saved two break points before battling to the hold from deuce.

The crowd weren‘t the only ones stunned by what they had just witnessed. Former British number one Tim Henman was on commentary duty for Amazon Prime and admitted he was scratching his head trying to recollect a match when he had seen Murray use the underarm serve. He couldn't, but gave credit to the Brit for seeing the opportunity and executing it in style.

Henman wasn't the only one whose jaw dropped, with the Twittersphere also quick to react.

'It always find its way back to me' - Murray reveals not the first time he's nearly lost his ring

ATP Indian Wells Murray sets up Alcaraz clash with win over Mannarino YESTERDAY AT 04:17