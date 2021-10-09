Andy Murray capped a whirlwind few days with an impressive straight sets win over Adrian Mannarino to reach round two at Indian Wells.

The former world number one proved too strong for the Frenchman as he notched up a 6-3 6-2 victory in one hour and 24 minutes.

It was more good news for the Scot after his social media appeal to find his missing wedding ring proved successful following his ill-advised decision to leave them tied to his sweaty trainers airing under his car overnight.

Murray, who had defended his award of a wildcard ahead of his appearance at a tournament that is one of only two Masters 1000 titles missing from his glittering CV, made a confident start and secured a crucial breakthrough in Game 6.

A quite sublime lob from a defensive position was key to his success and the world number 121 went on to serve out the opener to love in 40 minutes.

Mannarino began to look increasingly frustrated but continued to battle hard, swatting away two break points in Game 3 of the second set. However, Murray refused to be denied and a fizzing return earned him an important break to lead 3-2.

The 34-year-old Scot had to dig deep to consolidate as Mannarino missed a gilt-edged volley at the net at 30-30 before adding to a growing list of glaring errors as he coughed up the double break with an untimely double fault.

Murray suffered some jitters attempting to serve out the match and was forced to save a break point before finally coming through to set up a clash with rising Spanish starlet, Carlos Alcaraz in round two.

