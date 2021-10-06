Andy Murray has been handed a tricky draw at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as he could face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round and Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Murray, who received a wildcard into the ATP Masters 1000 event, starts against world No 51 Adrian Mannarino in his opening match on Thursday or Friday.

If he progresses, he gets 18-year-old Alcaraz, who is playing in his first event since a leg injury ended his impressive run to the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Third seed Zverev awaits the winner of that match, with Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner also in Murray’s quarter of the draw.

Indian Wells is one of two Masters events, along with Monte Carlo, that world No 121 Murray has not won.

British No 1 Dan Evans starts against Kei Nishikori or a qualifier, with 11th seed Diego Schwartzman a potential third-round opponent.

Cameron Norrie faces Thiago Monteiro or Tennys Sandgren in his opener and could then meet fourth seed Andrey Rublev, who Norrie beat in the semi-finals of the San Diego Open last week, in the fourth round.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev, who can move to within 1000 points of Novak Djokovic in the Race to Turin standings, will open against either Mackenzie McDonald and James Duckworth.

He is then seeded to meet Filip Krajinovic in the third round and either Reilly Opelka or Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov are also in his quarter.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas appears to have a relatively kind section with Felix Auger-Aliassime a potential quarter-final opponent.

The women’s draw starts on Wednesday, with the men’s draw commencing on Thursday.

