Hello and welcome to our live updates from Indian Wells - often referred to as the 'fifth Grand Slam' - with Britain's Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both in action.

We will have live updates from just before 7pm UK time as the unseeded Murray takes on Japan's Taro Daniel in the opening match on Stadium 1 in the Californian desert.

Murray reached the final of the Sydney international ahead of the Australian Open, but suffered a disappointing straight sets loss to Daniel in round two in the Melbourne major, which prompted him to end a trial with German coach Jan De Witt.

On the same court afterwards, 2021 US Open champion Raducanu faces Caroline Garcia of France. The 11th seed will be hoping to make a strong run in her latest return to the USA.

Chris Evert believes Ivan Lendl is the perfect choice to once again guide Andy Murray as the Scot bids to return to the upper echelons of the ATP rankings.

The three-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed two highly successful spells with Lendl as his coach and he has turned to the Czech for a third time to try to ignite his 2022 campaign.

The former world No. 1 still feels he has more to say at the highest level of the men’s game and Evert understands why Murray has opted to re-appoint a man who helped guide him to the finest achievements of his career.

“I love Lendl. I love what he did with Andy when they were together,” said Evert during an exclusive interview with Eurosport.

“I love the success they had together, everything that he taught Andy, everything that he introduced to Andy, his coaching technique with Andy. I just feel like he enhanced everything that Andy had.

“I was so happy when I saw that they were back together, happy for both of them.

I have a lot of respect for Lendl as a coach. I think he's really smart, intuitive, observant, and he knows Andy in and out. So if Andy wants to put one last squeeze into his game, Lendl is the perfect person to ask to be along for the ride.



Murray had been runner up in three Grand Slam finals prior to appointing Lendl at the start of 2012 for what was their first spell together.

Another final defeat at Wimbledon followed before he made the breakthrough in the majors at the US Open to follow up winning gold at the London Olympics.

