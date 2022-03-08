Justine Henin says she has a “lot of respect” for Andy Murray’s desire to keep pushing himself after he reunited with Ivan Lendl for a third time.

Murray has enjoyed most of the best moments of his career with Lendl in his coaching team, winning all three of his Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, and reaching world No.1 together.

Ad

Tennis Murray and Lendl III: The last roll of the dice for British legend? 04/03/2022 AT 17:08

Lendl will not be with Murray in Indian Wells this week but could join up with him at the upcoming Miami Open.

“Lendl and Murray working together again is a surprise, even though they have worked together well in the past,” seven-time Grand Slam champion Henin told Eurosport.

“I have a lot of respect for the fact that Andy Murray keeps looking for ways to come back. You can feel there’s still this pleasure to be there, this desire to continue to push yourself, to go forward.

“Will it work? It depends on the goals he sets. From personal experience, I think it’s the pleasure of the human adventure too; being able to surround yourself with the right people and to feel the right moment.

“If Murray comes back to Lendl and Lendl comes back to him it’s because between them there are extremely positive things that allow them both to continue to move forward and grow.”

Murray has received a wild card for the first Masters 1000 events of the season in Indian Wells and Miami.

After playing both he will skip the clay season and will instead spend time with Lendl on a training block in Florida.

Murray, who is ranked No.88 in the world, worked with Lendl from 2012 to 2014 and 2016 to 2017.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis Murray brings back Lendl as coach 04/03/2022 AT 12:27