It’s time to get the popcorn out.

Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud meet on Monday in arguably the most hotly-anticipated third-round clash at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. It will only be the second career meeting between Kyrgios and Ruud but the pair have history - on and off the court.

Their only previous match at the Italian Open in 2019 ended in chaotic scenes. Having been broken early in the third set, Kyrgios was given a game penalty for apparently swearing at a line judge. The decision enraged Kyrgios, who smashed his racquet, kicked a water bottle in frustration and then hurled a chair across the court.

He could be heard swearing and shouting “I’m done” as he packed up his bags and walked off the court, accompanied by whistles and jeers from the crowd.

Kyrgios was fined and docked ranking points for the outburst, but Ruud argued that was not sufficient punishment.

“He thinks he can do what he likes,” the Norwegian said. “It doesn’t seem like anything makes him change these days. The ATP should do something. I’m not the only one who thinks he should be suspended for at least half a year.”

The tension between the pair was apparent in the immediate aftermath of the match as Ruud punched the air in celebration after Kyrgios had walked off. Kyrgios replied to a video on Twitter of Ruud's celebrations with “hahahaha” and several laughing emojis.

Ruud then amped up the rivalry later in the year by calling Kyrgios an “idiot”.

“He was completely crazy when I met him. It was nice to win. Whether I celebrated after the match or not? I do not care,” Ruud told Tennisportalen.

"I was happy and got 90 points and $50,000 in prize money so why wouldn't I celebrate?

“It's his problem that he's an idiot on the court."

It didn’t take Kyrgios long to respond.

“Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry (than) watch you play tennis, boring af.

“But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people don't even realise that you play tennis. Good luck in Milan champ x.”

The feud went quiet until last summer when Ruud went on a post-Wimbledon tear, winning three clay titles in a row in Bastad, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel. The results helped Ruud surge up to a career-high ranking of No. 12 in the world.

However, Kyrgios was not impressed with what he was seeing at tournaments lacking most of the top players.

“It’s detrimental to the sport. My god. Excluding [Richard] Gasquet, cuz he playing for just points this is just sad man. No wonder we are going backwards.”

Ruud, who only beat two top-90 players in his three title wins, hit back in a Twitter post from the ATP asking for questions for the Australian.

“What’s his favourite clay court tournament?” asked Ruud.

Kyrgios’ first reply – “your mum” – was deleted, but he later added: “Hahahaha this is classic. @CasperRuud98 you are a good player. But we all know you stealing points through those tournaments haha.”

After winning his third tournament in a row, Ruud was asked for his take on Kyrgios’ views.

“I have nothing to say. I’m here, I won three titles in three weeks while he stays at home most of the year.”

There was, though, some praise from Kyrgios for Ruud’s tennis ability.

“He’s got amazing discipline, obviously a great player. I never cut down his tennis. Great player.

“That works for him. If that’s what’s going to work best for his career, that’s great.”

So what to expect when they meet in Indian Wells?

, he has also looked focused and determined throughout his two matches.

“Mentally I feel the best I’ve ever felt to be honest,” he said after his first-round win over Sebastian Baez.

“I’m not thinking forward, I take it day by day, that’s my process, I wake up and try to be positive and try to be better every day. But as for goals, for me it’s hard sometimes to just wake up in a positive mindset. That’s a win for me.”

For Ruud this is only his second hard-court tournament of the year on the ATP Tour. He won two matches at the ATP Cup to start the season but then missed the Australian Open with an ankle injury. He returned at the ATP 250 Argentina Open on clay and only dropped one set on his way to winning the title. In the second round at Indian Wells he beat Christopher Eubanks in straight sets.

Nadal looks to extend streak

Ruud v Kyrgios is not the only popcorn-worthy match on Monday.

Rafael Nadal is back in action and looking to keep his unbeaten start to the year going against British No. 2 Dan Evans. Nadal survived a huge scare in his first match, coming back from 5-2 down in the third set to beat Sebastian Korda and go 16-0 for the season. He has won both of his previous clashes with Evans, who breezed past Federico Coria in his opener.

New world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev takes on Gael Monfils while Carlos Alcaraz meets fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie faces 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov takes on 17th seed Reilly Opelka.

