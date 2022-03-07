Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Wells and the Miami Open tournaments this month in order to prepare for the clay court season.

The Austrian has been out since June 2021 after sustaining a tear in his right wrist at a grass event in Mallorca, Spain.

The former world No. 3 attempted to return to the tour for the Cordoba Open in February, but suffered a right finger issue involving a strained ligament and pulled out of the ATP 250 event.

The 28-year-old says he is recovering well, but will not return to the tour until start of the clay season which he admits is the surface he is most comfortable on.

“I had really good practice weeks," the 2020 US Open champion said on a Instagram story late on Sunday night.

"The wrist is perfectly fine, the hand is getting better and better, but still I've decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start the clay court season. It's still the surface I feel the most comfortable so it's a perfect time to start there.

"I really would have loved to have played in the States. I'm really sorry for my fans. Last time I played here in Indian Wells I won the tournament [in 2019].

"I love to play in the States and I can't wait to be back soon."

Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty , Kei Nishikori and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will also miss out on the upcoming Masters tournaments in California and Florida.

It is likely Novak Djokovic will miss the 'sunshine double' as has not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

The main draw for Indian Wells gets underway on March 10 with the final on March 20. The Miami Open begins on March 21.

