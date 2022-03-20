Tennis

Highlights: Rafael Nadal beats Carlos Alcaraz in three-set thriller to set up Taylor Fritz clash in Indian Wells final

Carlos Alcaraz showed why he is the future on Saturday at Indian Wells, but Rafael Nadal proved he is still very much the present. The three-time BNP Paribas Open champion reached his fifth final in the California desert with a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over his fellow Spaniard after a gruelling three hours and 12 minutes in heavy winds. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:21, 20 minutes ago