Tennis

Highlights: Rafael Nadal edges Nick Kyrgios in stormy clash

Rafael Nadal maintained his unbeaten start to 2022 with a hard-fought 7-6 5-7 6-4 victory over wild card Nick Kyrgios to reach the Indian Wells last four. The 35-year-old Spaniard stretched his winning sequence to 19 matches in a typically incident-packed encounter in the desert. He now leads the Australian 6-3 in their bitter rivalry. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

00:01:42, 5 minutes ago