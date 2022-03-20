Tennis

Indian Wells highlights: Taylor Fritz stuns Andrey Rublev to reach maiden Masters final, will play Rafael Nadal

Taylor Fritz reached the final of an ATP 1000 event for the first time on Saturday after the 24 year-old American stunned seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the semis at Indian Wells in California. Fritz went one better than he did last year with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in one hour and 47 minutes and will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:28, an hour ago