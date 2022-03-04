Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open, with the world No. 1 set for a break from competitive action as she battles to rediscover her top level.

Barty has not played since becoming the first home hopeful to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years in January.

Ad

The 25-year-old, who is just missing the US Open from her Grand Slam trophy collection, is expected to return in April.

Tennis 'She's the best, like Federer' - Barty lauded by WTA rivals after Australian Open win 14/02/2022 AT 12:21

“Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” said Barty, who also took a break after last year's US Open.

“I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.

“I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.”

Highlights: Barty claims historic Australian Open title with win over Collins in final

It means Barty will likely relinquish her No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings, with in-form duo Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit among those hoping to dislodge her.

"I know this was an extremely difficult decision for Ashleigh and understand the importance for players to prioritize their health," said Miami Open tournament director James Blake.

She is rumoured to be targeting a return with Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup in mid-April.

The French Open is the next major on the calendar, with the clay-court Grand Slam starting on May 22.

Tennis Wimbledon to charge same price for women's and men's final - report 08/02/2022 AT 14:24