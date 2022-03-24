Nick Kyrgios was a “little snarky” in refusing to entertain a question about nearly hitting a ball boy at Indian Wells, according to 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert.

The Australian courted controversy last week when he flung his racquet into the ground after defeat to Rafael Nadal, inadvertently sending it flying down the court and forcing a ball boy to take evasive action.

Ad

Kyrgios then berated a reporter who dared ask him about the incident, insisting they should be focusing on his valiant three-set defeat in the quarter-finals.

ATP Miami 'He's a hell of a player' - Kyrgios wins 'ridiculously tricky' Miami opener 15 MINUTES AGO

“What would you like me to say about it? Obviously, was that my intention? No. Because I threw a racquet. Did I throw the racquet anywhere near him originally?" Kyrgios said.

"It landed a metre from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him. I’m human. Things happen like that. Obviously it was a very misfortunate bounce. I think if I did that a million times over it wouldn’t have gone that way. And what do you want me to say? It was three metres away from the kid.

"That’s a question you’re going to say after a three-hour battle against Nadal. That’s what you come here with?”

‘Do I tell him how to act?’ – Kyrgios drags actor Ben Stiller into row with fan

Kyrgios, who is enjoying a memorable 2022 and captured his first major alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian Open men's doubles, later apologised on Instagram and revealed he had reached out to the ball boy.

Evert told Eurosport that she hopes Kyrgios’ resurgence continued but said it was “appropriate” he was asked about his racquet smash.

“First of all, I thought Nick was playing very well,” she said.

“He had a good Indian Wells, I thought he looked in better shape, better condition than he has. He didn't look out of breath. He looked like he had been working on his fitness.

“I think, for the most part, he kept his emotions inside him the best that he could. At the same time, I thought he was a little snarky. You know, that word snarky, when he was at the press conference because if you look at the video, he almost hit the ball boy.

“So that was a question that was appropriate. It was an appropriate question, and he was probably a little irritated and snarky and didn't reply in a nice way.

“But all in all again, it's a journey for him, he's brilliant in his tennis and he's made headway both in his tennis and his fitness and his emotions.

“I hope that continues. Still a little work to be done, but I hope that continues.”

'ATP should review and make decisions' - Nadal after Kyrgios racquet incident

The German was widely condemned for whacking the umpire’s chair with his racquet after a doubles defeat, narrowly missing his feet, and screaming: "You f****** destroyed the whole f****** match. The whole f****** match".

Zverev was handed a suspended eight-week ban and a suspended $25,000 (£19,000) fine, although Serena Williams was among those to hit out the apparent leniency of the punishment, saying she would "probably be in jail" if she had behaved the same way.

"I don’t like when someone makes a mistake and everybody jumps on that person and pulls him down," said Mouratoglou.

"I think it was a bit too much, what people said. I know we are in a sport where people think the athlete should be showing perfection all the time, everything that is not in line with that is shocking to them."

Kyrgios returned to action at the Miami Open on Thursday as he overcame his "ridiculously tricky" opponent , France’s Adrian Mannarino, while second seed Zverev received a bye through the first round.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis Serena on retirement: I don't know when it will happen 17 HOURS AGO