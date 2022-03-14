Rafael Nadal beat Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open and extend his unbeaten run to 17 matches.

World No. 4 Nadal came from a break down to win 7-5 6-3 and become the first man to reach 400 singles wins at ATP Masters events.

Ad

Nadal will next face Denis Shapovalov or Reilly Opelka.

Roland-Garros men Murray backs Nadal for French Open – 'But I wouldn’t count Novak out' 10 HOURS AGO

Nadal levelled at 4-4, leaping and pumping his fist in celebration after breaking back.

Evans held to love in his next service game and had a break point at 5-5 which Nadal saved with an excellent backhand volley.

Nadal then moved 0-40 ahead in the next game and took the set when Evans double faulted.

He took further control of the contest with a break early in the second set as he moved 3-0 ahead.

Evans saw a break point saved after some fine scrambling from Nadal and that was to be the Brit's only opportunity in the set as the world No. 4 closed out the win in just under two hours.

Earlier in the day, Gael Monfils upset new world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the last 16.

Monfils came from a set down to beat an increasingly frustrated Medvedev 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Medvedev will now lose the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic next week, although he can reclaim it by making the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Monfils faces Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 after he swept past fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-1.

ATP Indian Wells 'Maybe one of my worst matches of the year' - Nadal after beating Korda YESTERDAY AT 07:46