Tennis

Taylor Fritz defeats Miomir Kecmanovic to set up Indian Wells semi-final clash against Andrey Rublev

Highlights as Taylor Fritz of USA defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic by 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1 in almost two hours to reach the Indian Wells semi-finals where he will face Russia's Andrey Rublev. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:59, an hour ago