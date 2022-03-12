Daniil Medvedev reached the last 32 at Indian Wells with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech challenger Tomas Machac.

The world No. 1 dominated the service game, sending down three aces and his opponent unable to conjure up one himself, while Machac could only win half of his second service points compared to the Russian’s 82%.

The 2021 US Open winner was beaten finalist against Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open this January, but appears ready to challenge for a first title at Indian Wells.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Dan Evans also managed three aces, as did his Argentine opponent Federico Coria, but Evans was able to win with an easy 6-2 6-0 scoreline, as he seized on six of his eight break points.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia needed two sets for his 6-3 6-3 win over American rival Mackenzie Donald, as he took five of nine breakpoints on his way to the win.

Nadal and Cameron Norrie are also in action on Saturday.

