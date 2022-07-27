Dominic Thiem showed more promising signs in his comeback bid as he battled past Sebastian Ofner to reach the quarter-finals of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Former world No. 3 Thiem has struggled for form after returning from a wrist injury in March, losing seven matches in a row before a first victory in Salzburg earlier this month.

He beat fellow Austrian Ofner 6-2 3-6 6-3 to advance to the last eight at a tournament for a third consecutive week, with Yannick Hanfmann up next.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere once again,” said Thiem.

“Great afternoon to play tennis again and really happy to get the win. Obviously it was very different conditions to yesterday. It's not easy to make the change and as well against Ofner, we know each other very well, practising together a lot of times.

"It was a great, great fight at the end and happy to be through."

World No. 235 Ofner twice led by a break in the deciding set and also had two break points when Thiem served for the match.

But Thiem came through in one hour and 58 minutes as he continues his bid to win his first title since the 2020 US Open.

"I don't think there was too much difference in shotmaking,” added Thiem.

“I think there were some small details in the score. In the third set he was up a break twice and I was able to make the rebreak straight away twice again.

“If he holds his serve and he goes away in the third set, probably it's going to be a different outcome. But these were the key moments when twice I was able to straight [away] rebreak."

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who is the highest seed in the draw, beat Austrian wild card Jurij Rodionov 6-1,6-4 to make the quarter-finals.

