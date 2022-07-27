Dominic Thiem believes his game has "clicked" as he continues his gradual comeback to tennis from serious injury.

However ahead of the US Open - which he won in 2020 to land his first and to date only Grand Slam - the Austrian appears to be turning a corner, and providing he receives a wild card he could be set to mount a strong showing in his first return to New York since triumphing in that event, having missed the 2021 edition with his wrist complaint.

Thiem, playing at this week's Kitzbuhel Open, said: ''I'm almost back at the level I had before my injury during training.

"There are still a few things left in competition. Still week to week I've improved, and I'm feeling good.

"The first win, something clicked. I've mentally progressed a lot."

Following a recent training block with Andrey Rublev in Barcelona, the Kitzbuhel event is Thiem's fourth clay-court tournament in the last month and so far he has racked up seven match wins in that time, reaching the quarter-finals in Bastad and then the last four in Gstaad where he lost to Matteo Berrettini.

It was following his displays in Bastad that Thiem declared that he felt he was "back".

"It is a process," the 28-year-old said.

"I beat [Emil] Ruusuvuori and I beat [Roberto] Bautista Agut. Two really top opponents, so if I can beat them I am definitely back.

"It is a process, but I am going the right way."

Thiem is now ranked inside the world's top 200 having risen 75 places in the last week following his good form.

