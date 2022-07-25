Federico Coria - Cristian Garín

F. Coria vs C. Garín | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
F. Coria
F. Coria
C. Garín
C. Garín
25/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points660
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg
Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking70
  • ATP points740
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

F. Coria

C. Garín

Related matches

J. Varillas
J. Varillas
C. Taberner
C. Taberner
25/07
H. Casanova
H. Casanova
J. Rodionov
J. Rodionov
25/07
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
25/07
V. Kopriva
V. Kopriva
J. Sousa (8)
J. Sousa (8)
25/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Federico Coria vs Cristian Garín

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Federico Coria and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Kitzbühel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.